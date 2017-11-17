Nicki Minaj tried to break the internet with her recent Paper cover, but really, it was another “sexy” musician who generated all the headlines that day: Blake Shelton, who was just named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, a move that surprised almost literally everybody.

The reactions were quick, many, and merciless: “I don’t think he’s even the sexiest man named Blake Shelton,” one tweeter wrote. “I didn’t kiss a woman until I was 21 and I very recently cried to a Thor comic, but I still consider myself sexier than Blake Shelton,” said another.

Another user summed up the situation appropriately: “Can’t imagine winning the sexiest man alive and then getting roasted about how average you look for 24 hours.”

That is exactly what happened, but thankfully, Shelton is being a good sport about the whole thing: He posted a video on Twitter last night, hashtagged #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful, and he says, “I wanted to look at social media and see what’s being said out there by my… supportive… people, so I wanted to read some of my favorite mean posts.”

From there, he rattles off a few Twitter gems. A couple of highlights: “Woke up this morning to news that Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the great sexy plague of 2017 overnight,” and “Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a birdhouse.”

Watch the video above, and find more savage Shelton tweets here.