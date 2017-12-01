Getty Image

After three years of waiting, U2’s Songs Of Experience is finally out, and as the band is making the press rounds, Bono found himself on NFL Network’s morning show Good Morning Football today. That might seem like an odd mix at first glance, but let’s not forget that U2’s emotional Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show — on February 3rd, 2002, just months after the 9/11 attacks — is remembered as one of the best halftime performances ever. So, there’s at least some connection here.

The New England Patriots came away with the win over the St. Louis Rams in that matchup, and when host Kyle Brandt brought that up and asked Bono what he thinks of Tom Brady (who led the Pats to victory in that game), Bono had only nice things to say. The U2 frontman called Brady “a great leader” and revealed that the quarterback has done some “low key” humanitarian work “behind the scenes” for the ONE Campaign, an organization that fights extreme poverty:

“He’s obviously a great leader on the field, but I can tell you off the field, he’s also a great leader. In 2005, he became the millionth member of the ONE Campaign to fight extreme poverty. It’s an organization that I co-founded, and he traveled to Ghana and Uganda, kept it low key. He did stuff behind the scenes, and that’s sort of the measure of a different kind of man than maybe the one you know.”

