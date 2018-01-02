BØRNS Shares His Dreamy New Lana Del Rey Collaboration ‘God Save Our Young Blood’

01.02.18 3 hours ago

BØRNS (real name Garrett Borns) released his debut album Dopamine in late 2015, and now he’s starting 2018 by ramping up the promotional blitz for his upcoming sophomore album, Blue Madonna. He’s already shared “Faded Heart,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “I Don’t Want U Back” from the record, and now he’s kicking off the year with a dreamy Lana Del Rey collaboration, “God Save Our Young Blood.”

BØRNS says that the track, on which Del Rey performs lead vocals, is “like a plea to nature or to love”:

“I’d been looking at these different translations of the story of the Garden of Eden, and I was thinking about the idea of how we kind of kicked ourselves out of paradise, and how that relates to the current state of humanity and the earth. The song is like a plea to nature or to love: the thing that’s going to bring us together, but also eventually destroy us.”

Check out the Blue Madonna album art and tracklist below. The album is available for pre-order, and BØRNS also has a North American tour coming up in January and February, so find those dates below as well.

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey
TAGSBORNSlana del rey

