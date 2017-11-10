d https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-RwY-d0Qo4

The world is becoming a better and safer place for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities every day, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to be done, especially in parts of the world like Brazil: “This project is more necessary than ever before, as Brazil’s the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” Brazilian musician Yann said in a press release.

By “this project,” Yann is referring to his new song “Igual,” which translates to “equal” and includes high-profile assists from Britney Spears, Lorde, Demi Lovato, and others who appear in the track’s video. All proceeds from sales and streams of the song will be given to Grupo Arco-Iris, an organization that promotes LGBTQ rights in Brazil.

Plenty of other famous people can be seen in the clip as well, like Celine Dion, Diplo, The Chainsmokers, MØ, Chelsea Handler, and Tegan Quinn of Tegan & Sara. Yann spoke further about his hopes for the song, saying, “Our plurality is enormous, and it would never be possible to represent every single one of us, but I hope this song and the support from everyone involved bring more visibility to the issue, so we can continue to make real progress and change the reality for the LGBTQ community.”

Watch the star-studded video for “Igual” above.