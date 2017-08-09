Getty Image

It’s official. Bruce Springsteen is bringing his talents to Broadway. Today, the Boss officially announced that he’ll be holding down an extended residency at the Walter Kerr Theater beginning on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform for five nights a week, every week until November 26th.

In a press release, the Born To Run singer said that, “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

As for what fans can expect to see during the performance? “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” Springsteen said. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Obviously, tickets to any one of these shows are going to be at Hamilton levels of demand and they are set to go on sale later this month on August 30 at 10am ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. You can visit Springsteen’s official website which has more information about how to register for this event.