Bully’s Latest Single ‘Kills To Be Restrained’ Carries Some Tremendous, Early Smashing Pumpkins Vibes

Deputy Music Editor
09.27.17

Alysse Gafkjen

We are less than one month away from finally receiving Bully’s next album Losing. To help stoke the anticipation, today the Nashville rock stalwarts have shared yet another offering from that release, a hard-charging new track titled “Kills To Be Restrained.”

With it’s simmering, discordant verses and bombastic, frothing choruses, “Kills To Be Restrained” carries an almost Siamese Dream-era Smashing Pumpkins vibe and might just be the best offering we’ve heard yet from Losing. Combined with the sinewy rager “Feel The Same,” as well as “Running,” Bully have already staked a pretty credible claim in the “best rock album of 2017” discussion.

In a press release heralding their new album, lead singer and guitarist Alicia Bognanno said that, “The title of the record Losing kind of says it all. After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with / adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”

Losing comes out on October 20 via Sub Pop. Check out the album’s full tracklist below.

1. “Feel the Same”
2. “Kills to Be Resistant”
3. “Running”
4. “Seeing It”
5. “Guess There”
6. “Blame”
7. “Focused”
8. “Not the Way”
9. “Spiral”
10. “Either Way”
11. “You Could Be Wrong”
12. “Hate and Control”

