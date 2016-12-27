Getty Image

A musician was about the only thing that multi-hyphenate Carrie Fisher wasn’t in her 60 years on Earth. But when someone as iconic as the actress and author who played Princess Leia passes away, the reverberations are felt well outside of their sphere.Fisher passed away early on the morning of December 27 due to complications from cardiac arrest and, in addition to the tributes that are already pouring in from film stars and fans, musicians took to social media to mourn the loss of the woman behind one of the most famous characters in the history of film.

Who was doing the eulogizing ranged across genres, with everyone from KISS’ Paul Stanley to Questlove taking a second to honor Fisher. We know that Star Wars touched countless lives, but it’s quite different to see it play out in real time on a Twitter feed. Check out a few of the tributes below:

Carrie Fisher RIP Her play, books&films brought joy to millions. She once told me something I never forgot. Thanks. https://t.co/hqbrzCzQCR — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 27, 2016

It got Carrie Fisher too. 💔 This year is a monster. — Garbage (@garbage) December 27, 2016

Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016