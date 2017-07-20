Getty Image

Throughout his life, Chris Cornell remained dedicated to philanthropic causes in the hopes of bettering the world. Even though he’s gone, that work continues. Today it was announced that a brand new therapy program will be established in his name in honor of what would have been his 53rd birthday. The Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program was created in partnership with the Seattle-based nonprofit Childhaven thanks to a special $100,000 endowment from the singer’s widow Vicky Cornell.

“The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven’s establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world’s most vulnerable children.”

Seattle musician Brian Vogan, who runs the music therapy program at Childhaven, explained, “Because of what they’ve experienced, a lot of children come to Childhaven struggling with anger and other overwhelming emotions. Being able to beat on drums is really helpful for them. Other kids are very shy, and music helps to bring them out of their shell.”

According to Childhaven, The Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program will be open to infants up to five years old.