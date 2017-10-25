Yesterday, Alice Glass revealed the real reason she left Crystal Castles in 2014: She said she endured “almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control” from bandmate Ethan Kath, which made her “suicidal for years.” She concluded her post detailing her allegations:
“Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made — that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to. As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.”
Now, Kath has responded to the statement, telling Pitchfork there’s no truth to what Glass wrote:
“I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.”
