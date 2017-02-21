With your help, https://t.co/WdNVxS1Rk3, Brixton will be the site of a true landmark of a Bowie memorial. More here: https://t.co/ntwMEIP10D pic.twitter.com/pdihTRBZm0 — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) February 21, 2017

David Bowie fans in his birthplace of Brixton, London are looking to build one of the most ambitious memorials to the late rock star yet. After 9 months of planning, a group of Bowie-loving artists are looking to build a three-story tall recreation of the iconic lightning bolt from Bowie’s forehead on the Aladdin Sane album. And they’re reaching out to the worldwide community of fellow Bowie acolytes for help.

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to fund the creation of the “Ziggy Zag” and the cost to install it near the entrance to the Brixton underground station. The statue is expected to cost approximately $1.2 million and take a little more than six months to complete. According to the campaign organizers, the statue will be made from blue and red-sprayed stainless steel and built to resist the wind in spite of its large, tapering shape.

The lightning bolt statue is far from the first permanent memorial to Bowie since his passing. A plaque was installed at his former home in Berlin, where he lived while working on the albums Low, Heroes, and The Lodger. And other fans recently named a lightning bolt constellation in his honor, fittingly situating the star cluster near Mars.