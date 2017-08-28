Demi Lovato may have had one of the best performances of the night with “Sorry No Sorry.” Starting backstage with a choir singing the sample and amping her up, the “Cool For The Summer” singer marched down a catwalk to the outdoor pool area, where a full band and back-up singers were waiting. She sang the triumphant hit in a plunging top top with matching sheer harem pants that left little to the imagination as fans cavorted in the pool.

Lovato’s powerhouse vocals have been on full display already this weekend, as she brought down the house at the McGregor/Mayweather fight singing the National Anthem just last night. She has plenty of reason to feel so enthusiastic and grateful; she celebrated five years of sobriety just this past April and has been making a strong comeback — headlined by “Sorry Not Sorry” — ever since. She even co-owns the rehab center that helped her to get clean, the CAST Center.

Anyone surprised at her amazing vocal ability shouldn’t be, as it’s been on display multiple times in the past, including on a late night performance where she perfectly channeled Christina Aguilera, and in a carpool karaoke appearance that proved that she is one of the premiere vocal talents of her young generation. Odds are, any of her exes who might have been watching this are kicking themselves.