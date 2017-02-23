Just before being thrown out of the Conservative Political Action Conference, alt-right leader Richard Spencer (better known as that Nazi that got punched) sang his praise for Depeche Mode. After being asked whether he likes rock music, New York Magazine‘s Olivia Nuzzi reported via Twitter that Spencer responded in the affirmative, claiming that “Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right.”
Depeche Mode Shoots Down Richard Spencer’s Claim That They’re The ‘Official Band Of The Alt-Right’
Around The Web
There is one comment
He’s more a KMFDM fan.