Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

‘Despacito’ Has Now Broken Even Justin Bieber’s Own All Time Streaming Record

#Justin Bieber
07.19.17 39 mins ago

Records are meant to be broken. It’s just how it goes. It’s especially sweet however, if you can break one of your old marks rather than having someone else come along and top what you’ve done. One person getting to experience that bit of satisfaction today is Justin Bieber, who leant some vocals to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on their earth-shaking hit song “Despacito” and helped unseat his own single “Sorry” as the most-streamed song of all-time in the process.

In just six months since the track first appeared, it has has managed to rack up a truly staggering 4.38 billion plays on the various streaming platforms. “Despacito” has racked up 1.183 billion streams on Spotify alone and the official video has become the fastest clip ever to surpass the two billion views mark. With the Summer only heating up, you can probably expect those numbers to grow too.

“Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet,” Luis Fonsi said in a statement. “It is truly an honor that ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in history.”

It is true that streaming is accounting for more and more people’s music consumption. In a recent report, Nielsen noted that “on-demand audio streams have reached over 184 billion streams so far in 2017, a considerable 62.4% increase over the same time period in 2016.” Platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal are becoming part of the fabric of people’s lives, and you can expect more marks like this one to be set in the not-too-distant future.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSDaddy YankeeDespacitoJustin Bieber

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 21 hours ago 13 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 22 hours ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP