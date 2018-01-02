Watch A Preview Of Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Simpsons’ Cameo As Lisa’s Musical Love Interest

01.02.18 3 hours ago

Musically, Ed Sheeran had a great 2017, considering “Shape Of You” was one of the year’s biggest singles. In terms of his work in television, however, things didn’t go as well, since he got a ton of backlash after making a guest appearance on Game Of Thrones. He hasn’t given up on TV, though, and he’s starting 2018 with a shot at broadcast redemption by making a guest appearance on The Simpsons.

Last summer, it was reported that Ed Sheeran would be making a cameo on the long-running animated series, and now a quick 14-second preview of the episode, which airs on January 7th on Fox, has been shared. In the clip, Sheeran plays the piano, sips from a grape juice box, and jams with Lisa.

