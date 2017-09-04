Instagram

It’s already been well over four years since Vampire Weekend last released a full-length album. A lot has changed in that time, and it appears the group’s fans are getting a little bit antsy to get their hands on the follow-up. Today, one intrepid Twitter user decided to go straight to the source, the band’s frontman Ezra Koenig, to try and get a status update on how things are going. As you might expect however, Koenig is probably used to getting such queries on the daily, so someone named Mia went the extra mile to get noticed, asking “Where’s The Album” baked onto a pie.

As it turned out, the gambit worked. Koenig responded that at the moment, the record was “80% done,” however, “The last 20% is always the hardest.”

80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) September 4, 2017

Whenever Vampire Weekend decides to drop their next album, you can almost guarantee there’ll be some kind of shift from their earlier work following the departure of Rostam Batmanglij back in 2016. “My identity as a songwriter + producer, I realized, needs to stand on its own,” he wrote in a message announcing that he was leaving.

Koenig responded with a note of his own, reassuring fans that his relationship with Batmanglij and his work in Vampire Weekend would continue. “I’m psyched about the work we’ve already begun for LP4 and I’m psyched to hear anything else Rostam is a part of,” he said. “Also very excited to continue playing music with CT and Baio but there will be plenty of time to talk about that later in the year.”