Fleet Foxes are doing this whole album rollout thing right. If it’s possible to be hyped at the idea of open-vista swirly acoustic music, then Robin Pecknold and crew are doing everything in their power to ratchet that up. After sharing a single and teasing bits and pieces of the new album on Instagram, the long-dormant festival folkies have shared a teaser video that seems to play snippets of all of the songs on the album.

Our immediate take: This is definitely a Fleet Foxes album. Crack-Up contains loads of vocal harmonies, beautiful strings and percussion that sounds like spurs jangling. If you were ever into this band, then this new album is that sh*t you do like.

In addition to the album teaser, the band have added more tour dates to their already jam-packed schedule. The band will make up for lost time by playing all over Europe and North America between now and the end of the year. The extra North American dates will make it easier to see the band whenever, but hearing the songs first at these intimate warm-up sets will still probably be worth it.

05/15 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/26-29 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

06/24 — Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/01 — Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 — Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/04 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/07 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

08/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

08/04 — Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall

08/05 — Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall

08/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ the Chelsea @ the Cosmopolitan

08/14 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ the Moody Theater

08/17 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ the Moody Theater

08/18 — Dallas, TX @ the Bomb Factory

09/13 — Vancouver, CA @ Malkin Bowl

09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/29 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ the Palace Theatre

10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/1-05 — Reykjavík, IS @ Reykvjavík at Iceland Airwaves

11/07 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/08 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/09 — Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/17 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/01 — Köln, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

^ with Animal Collective

* with Beach House