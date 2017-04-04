Fleet Foxes are doing this whole album rollout thing right. If it’s possible to be hyped at the idea of open-vista swirly acoustic music, then Robin Pecknold and crew are doing everything in their power to ratchet that up. After sharing a single and teasing bits and pieces of the new album on Instagram, the long-dormant festival folkies have shared a teaser video that seems to play snippets of all of the songs on the album.
Our immediate take: This is definitely a Fleet Foxes album. Crack-Up contains loads of vocal harmonies, beautiful strings and percussion that sounds like spurs jangling. If you were ever into this band, then this new album is that sh*t you do like.
In addition to the album teaser, the band have added more tour dates to their already jam-packed schedule. The band will make up for lost time by playing all over Europe and North America between now and the end of the year. The extra North American dates will make it easier to see the band whenever, but hearing the songs first at these intimate warm-up sets will still probably be worth it.
05/15 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/26-29 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
06/24 — Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/01 — Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
07/03 — Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart
07/04 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/07 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/14 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/16 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/27 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^
08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
08/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
08/04 — Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall
08/05 — Toronto, CA @ Massey Hall
08/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ the Chelsea @ the Cosmopolitan
08/14 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ the Moody Theater
08/17 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ the Moody Theater
08/18 — Dallas, TX @ the Bomb Factory
09/13 — Vancouver, CA @ Malkin Bowl
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/29 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ the Palace Theatre
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/1-05 — Reykjavík, IS @ Reykvjavík at Iceland Airwaves
11/07 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/08 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/09 — Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/17 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/01 — Köln, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/05 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
^ with Animal Collective
* with Beach House
