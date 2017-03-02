Fleetwoodmac.com

From the same impulse that brought you the classic rock blowout Desert Trip last year, there’s a new festival gaming for your parents’ dollars. Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles will headline a new bi-coastal festival, according to Billboard. Classic East and Classic West will see the two legacy acts taking top-billing at fests in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and New York’s Citi Field. The two-day fests at each respective site have yet to announce any other acts — or a date, for that matter — but more information is expected in the coming months.

The Classics are a team-up between some big-name entertainment companies: Azoff MSG Entertainment, Live Nation, the Oak View Group and CAA. The music mag’s sources say that the two dates are Fleetwood Mac’s only scheduled tour dates of 2017.

In addition to that, the Classics will be The Eagles first in a live concert setting since in January of last year. It’s also the band’s first performance since they announced that they were dissolving due to Frey’s death.

“That [Grammys performance] was the final farewell. I don’t think you’ll see us performing again,” Don Henley said at the time . “I think that was probably it. I think it was an appropriate farewell.

Desert Trip — the Indio festival headlined by The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan that likely inspired the team behing Classics East and West — was met with an incredibly enthusiastic response when its inaugural event kicked off last October. The festival’s ticket gross of $160 million dollars makes further events like The Classics almost inevitable, especially as the glut of festivals attended geared toward younger crowds eat away at of each other’s audience.