Foo Fighters Will Tour Some Of America’s Most Iconic Venues In 2018

10.23.17

Getty Image

Over the weekend, fans in Lexington, Nashville, and Memphis were disappointed to learn that their scheduled Foo Fighters concerts had to be canceled due to an unspecified family emergency. Both the Lexington and Memphis shows were promptly rescheduled for spring, cluing fans into the possibility of further planned Foo Fighters dates in 2018.

Today, the Foos began unveiling their intentions for next year, and it includes performing at some of the most iconic venues in the USA. This includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 16th and 17th, Boston’s Fenway Park on July 21st and 22nd, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 29th. The run kicks off in April at Austin’s Austin360 Amphitheater and will include visits to Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto as the band supports their recently released new album, Concrete And Gold.

Check out Foo Fighters’ 2018 tour dates below.

04/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/26 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
04/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/03 — Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum
07/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

