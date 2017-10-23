Getty Image

Over the weekend, fans in Lexington, Nashville, and Memphis were disappointed to learn that their scheduled Foo Fighters concerts had to be canceled due to an unspecified family emergency. Both the Lexington and Memphis shows were promptly rescheduled for spring, cluing fans into the possibility of further planned Foo Fighters dates in 2018.

Today, the Foos began unveiling their intentions for next year, and it includes performing at some of the most iconic venues in the USA. This includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 16th and 17th, Boston’s Fenway Park on July 21st and 22nd, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 29th. The run kicks off in April at Austin’s Austin360 Amphitheater and will include visits to Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto as the band supports their recently released new album, Concrete And Gold.

Check out Foo Fighters’ 2018 tour dates below.

04/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/26 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

04/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/03 — Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

07/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field