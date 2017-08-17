Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, on July 10, Foo Fighters landed in Greece where they performed a special one-off show in the confines of the Acropolis. Fortunately for everyone who couldn’t attend that incredibly special meeting of rock band and actual, ancient rock, PBS was on hand and filmed the entire thing for the next installment of their Landmarks Live in Concert series, hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Today, the network unveiled a sneak peek in the form of a short trailer, depicting the group performing a fiery take on their immortal hit “Everlong,” as well as a variety of other snippets from their vast catalog.

“I’ve always wanted to work with the Foo Fighters and do a show in Greece,” series creator Daniel E Catullo said in a press release. “Having both wishes come true in the same episode is a huge moment for me. When I first came up with the idea for the series, this is exactly what I had in mind — a legendary band playing a legendary venue. We’ve had some incredible shows so far, but this one officially sets our standard at a new level.”

You can watch the Foos test the structural integrity of the Acropolis in the clip above.