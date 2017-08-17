Foo Fighters Test The Structural Integrity Of The Ancient Greek Acropolis While Playing ‘Everlong’

#Foo Fighters
08.17.17 40 mins ago

Last month, on July 10, Foo Fighters landed in Greece where they performed a special one-off show in the confines of the Acropolis. Fortunately for everyone who couldn’t attend that incredibly special meeting of rock band and actual, ancient rock, PBS was on hand and filmed the entire thing for the next installment of their Landmarks Live in Concert series, hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Today, the network unveiled a sneak peek in the form of a short trailer, depicting the group performing a fiery take on their immortal hit “Everlong,” as well as a variety of other snippets from their vast catalog.

“I’ve always wanted to work with the Foo Fighters and do a show in Greece,” series creator Daniel E Catullo said in a press release. “Having both wishes come true in the same episode is a huge moment for me. When I first came up with the idea for the series, this is exactly what I had in mind — a legendary band playing a legendary venue. We’ve had some incredible shows so far, but this one officially sets our standard at a new level.”

You can watch the Foos test the structural integrity of the Acropolis in the clip above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters
TAGSancient greeceEverlongfoo fighters

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP