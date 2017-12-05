Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Always Ascending’ Video Is Almost Psychedelic

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Franz Ferdinand will begin 2018 with a bang, ending a priod of inactivity that lasted the better part of five years with the release of their fifth studio album Always Ascending. Back in October, the band previewed their new sound when they shared the electronic-influenced first single, which is also the title track,. Now they are getting ready to close out 2017 with the visual counterpart for “Always Ascending,” continuing to generate hype for the return of the great Franz.

Shot in Paris as a collaboration with French directors AB/CD/CD, the video mostly features members of the Scottish quintet floating around in slow-motion, and performing the track in front of vivid shifting backdrops. At some points, frontman Alex Kapranos breaks away from the rest of the group to perform in front of six different microphones as if making a speech, whilst staring directly into the camera. The super-HD nature of the video as a whole gives it a bit of a psychedelic vibe, and hopefully is a glimpse of what to expect on the band’s upcoming tour. Check it out above.

Always Ascending is out 2/9 on Domino Records. In support of the album, Franz Ferdinand will embark on a massive world tour, all the dates for which can be found here.