Getty Image

Based on the innumerable personal anecdotes and touching tributes that have poured in following the shocking death of Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington, you get the sense that he was a genuinely sweet and kind person who enhanced the lives of the people who entered into his orbit. While talking about his own interactions with Bennington, My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way only added to that particular depiction.

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Way opened up about his close personal relationship to Bennington. “I was devastated to hear about Chester. He was actually at my wedding. Not a lot of people were there because we got married super quickly at the end of the tour when half the people had gone home. So there were literally only 30 or 40 people there, and he was one of them.”

As it turns out, Way actually met his wife while on tour with Linkin Park on the Projekt Revolution festival several years back. “His band and bringing us on tour, that changed my life. I met my wife. We have an amazing life now and a daughter. My memories of that period and meeting Linds again are tied into Chester and his band.”

In a post he shared to Instagram soon after the news broke of Bennington’s death, Way wrote, “I am so incredibly sad to hear of Chester’s passing. He was kind and vibrant, a good human being, and an incredibly talented individual. I will always have wonderful memories of the tour we did together, and will never forget him. Sending my love to his family, his fans, and his bandmates.”