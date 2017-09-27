Premiere: Colorado’s Gleemer Mix The Best Of Emo And Shoegaze On ‘Come Down’

09.27.17 55 mins ago

Recent years have seen quite a few emo bands turn off the heavy overdrive pedals and replace them with reverb pedals, making the leap toward a sound more reminiscent of shoegaze (see: Turnover’s Peripheral Vision and Title Fight’s Hyperview), but what if there was a band that combined the best of both genres? The answer is Colorado’s Gleemer, who are set to release Anymore — their first full-length for Other People Records — this November.

Despite the band recently becoming a four-piece, every note on Anymore was recorded by vocalist/guitarist Corey Coffman and multi-instrumentalist Charlie O’Neill, all in a home studio Coffman built in his parents’ house. Listening to the band’s latest single “Come Down,” however, the beautifully polished sound might lead one to believe that it was actually recorded with in-demand Pennsylvania producer Will Yip. The guitars are sharp and heavy at times, while the vocals are tastefully hazy. With “Come Down,” the band was smart not to douse Coffman’s vocals in reverb or distortion, allowing the lyrics to shine through and paint vignettes of the existential drama held within American families that surround Coffman and the band. Check out “Come Down,” which we’re happy to be exclusively premiering, above. It’s really quite good.

Anymore is out 11/17 on Other People Records. Pre-order it here and check out the band on tour later this year.

