Getty Image

Last year’s Grammy Awards were all about Adele vs. Beyonce, a battle that Adele handily took, much to the distaste of many music fans. But with the 2018 nominees now released, we’re looking at a different matchup in many of the major categories this year with men dominating the big four awards.

This morning, the Recording Academy and singer/songwriter Andra Day took to CBS to announce the nominations for the big four categories of the 60th Grammy Awards, set to take place on January 28th, 2018. Immediately following, the full docket of nominees for the other 80 categories were announced, revealing a mix of both expected heavy-hitters and a few surprising inclusions.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and Jay-Z figured in many of the major categories, with Mars and Jay standing as the only two artists to nab nomineeds in Album, Record, and Song Of The Year. Lorde is the only woman nominated for Album Of The Year, while Julia Michaels is the only woman nominated for Song Of The Year. There are no women up for the Record Of The Year award, and there are no rock artists up for any of the big four.

Elsewhere, Cardi B is nominated for a pair of awards for “Bodak Yellow,” Lana Del Rey and Kesha both figure into the pop categories, and rock is dominated by Foo Fighters.

Check out the full list of Grammy 2018 nominees below.