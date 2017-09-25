Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brainfeeder up-and-comer Iglooghost premiered his latest visual for”Sōlar Blade” this past Saturday, 10/23 on Adult Swim, and today the video made its way online and you can stream it above. Directed by Mushbuh, the video features 3D computer renderings of characters designed by Iglooghost in their native and often surreal habitats.

The visual also comes with a careful warning to viewers, that “this video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion advised.” In a press release, Iglooghost explains that “I’ve always been enamored with Mushbuh’s work.” “It was so sick to see him bring the Iglooghost characters to life,” he says. “Those are little characters I doodle in my room at 3 AM.”

Those little characters also serve as the subject of his first full-length with Flying Lotus’ imprint Brainfeeder, Neō Wax Bloom. In Iglooghost’s own words, the record’s narrative involves a strange new world confronted by two giant eyeballs:

“When a pair of giant eyeballs crash into the strange, misty world of Mamu, the mysterious forces that govern nature itself are disrupted. A life cycle of transforming creatures is thrown off balance, and the odd looking inhabitants of Mamu are forced to adapt to this calamity. These inhabitants include Yomi — a multicoloured pom-pom monk; Lummo — a wise blind witch training a band of melon coloured babies; and Uso — a sneaky bug thief hidden in a green cloak — as well as many others. As their respective stories begin to interlock, the mysteries surrounding the giant eyeballs are slowly revealed.”

1. “Pale Eyes”

2. “Super Ink Burst”

3. “Bug Thief”

4. “Sōlar Blade”

5. “White Gum”

6. “Purity Shards”

7. “Zen Champ”

8. “Infinite Mint” (ft. Cuushe)

9. “Teal Yomi / Olivine” (ft. Mr. Yote)

10. “Peanut Choker”

11. “Göd Grid”

Neō Wax Bloom is scheduled for 9/29 release via Brainfeeder.