Jennifer Lopez And Drake Basically Confirm Their Relationship With Matching Instagram Posts

12.28.16 1 day ago 7 Comments

Oh, it’s on. After rumors started a couple weeks ago when Drake was spotted at a Jennifer Lopez concert in Las Vegas looking particularly smitten and then he later had an entire West Hollywood restaurant shut down for them and their crew, the “Hotline Bling” singer posted the above photo on Instagram early Wednesday, all but confirming that he and J. Lo are, in fact, an item.

But wait! As if that evidence wasn’t damning enough, Lopez also posted the same photo on her Instagram at approximately the same time. Did I say it’s on? It is on like Donkey Kong.

