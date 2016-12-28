A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Oh, it’s on. After rumors started a couple weeks ago when Drake was spotted at a Jennifer Lopez concert in Las Vegas looking particularly smitten and then he later had an entire West Hollywood restaurant shut down for them and their crew, the “Hotline Bling” singer posted the above photo on Instagram early Wednesday, all but confirming that he and J. Lo are, in fact, an item.

But wait! As if that evidence wasn’t damning enough, Lopez also posted the same photo on her Instagram at approximately the same time. Did I say it’s on? It is on like Donkey Kong.