Jim Carrey Joining Alice Cooper Onstage With Full Face Makeup Doesn’t Need To Make Sense

01.09.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

You don’t need to understand why Jim Carrey is onstage with Alice Cooper to enjoy that it’s happening. In fact, trying to discern the many decisions that lead to a bearded Carrey donning Cooper’s classic eye-makeup and jumping onstage at a New Years Eve benefit in Maui will probably make you enjoy it less (and possibly lead to nosebleeds).

All you really need to know is that after Carrey stands around awkwardly for a bit courtesy of a messed-up microphone, he throws his all of his best contortions and flails into it, even headbanging and miming some serious guitar-licking throughout “School’s Out.” Check out that clip below and “No More Mr. Nice Guy” up top.


Okay, okay. So here’s a little information. The event was apparently planned to help raise money for a local food bank and it’s something that Cooper has done every year since 2008. Other guests who also joined Cooper this year included Weird Al Yankovic and Steven Tyler, who joined the band for a performance of “Walk This Way.”

For more of Carrey being a great dude, check out how he made his waitstaff’s night. For more on Jim Carrey rocking out, just check this scene with Cannibal Corpse.


TAGSalice cooperJIM CARREY

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 20 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP