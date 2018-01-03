John Oates Pays Tribute To The Musical Legacy Of The Great State Of ‘Arkansas’ With His Next Solo Album

Senior Music Writer
01.03.18

Though he may hail from the “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphia, and presently hang his hat in Nashville, John Oates has always had a fondness for the music streaming out of the Deep South. For his fifth solo album, one of the foremost purveyors of blue-eyed soul is set to mine the signature sounds of one of the most musically rich states in the union: Arkansas.

Backed by a brand new group of string players dubbed the Good Road Band, Oates assembled a record steeped in the Delta blues and old-time country flair. To give a sense of what his fans can expect from the project, today the singer shared the lead single, also titled “Arkansas,” a song flush with plucky mandolin melodies and rustic charm.

“I was invited to go to Wilson, Arkansas,” Oates told Rolling Stone, “and was inspired by the landscape where the cotton fields line the Mississippi River shore. My entire musical life has been influenced by the music that has flowed up that river from New Orleans through the Delta, and has had such an important sonic and cultural impact on America. It occurred to me that Arkansas was the last rural stop on the musical journey northward. I wanted both the song and video to reflect that.”

John Oates fifth solo album Arkansas is set to drop next month on February 2nd and is already available for pre-order here. You can check out the lead, eponymous single in the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSARKANSASHALL & OATESJOHN OATES

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP