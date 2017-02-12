Actors At The SAG Awards Got Vocal About Trump's Muslim Ban

02.12.17

GRAMMYs producer Ken Ehrlich said in advance of the show that “political passion” would be more than welcome during the ceremony on Sunday night. Ehrlich’s comments leaned more towards the idea of attendees using their acceptance speeches to call for social justice, an end to certain government policies, or a plea for equality. A Trump-support making their allegiances known for all to see might not have been what Ehrlich was thinking when he made his comments, during the early red carpet arrivals he sort of got his wish.

Joy Villa, who is part African American, Italian, and Choctaw Indian, literally wore her statement when walking down the red carpet with a Trump-themed “Make America Great Again” dress. You can see full photos of the dress in the Los Angeles Times report of the moment, and it is definitely something to see.

Villa tweeted earlier in the day that “her whole plate form (sic) is about love” which might not 100% mesh with her fashion decisions to some people, but the singer, songwriter, and actress hasn’t made an official statement about the bold choice as of yet.

If you take away the political aspect of the dress it’s a sparkly, well-tailored choice of a dress that would be welcome on any number of red carpets at the GRAMMYs or otherwise. Her heart-shaped clutch is a nice touch and contributes to the idea that overall she supports love and welcomes everyone no matter their opinions. Or, it could just be a heart-shaped clutch.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

