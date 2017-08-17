Getty Image

For many, the diehard Insane Clown Posse fans known as the Juggalos are just a strange group of misfits in face paint with bad music on their iPods. For the Juggalos though, they’re people just like everybody else and due to an unfortunate distinction made by the FBI, their alliance with one another has suddenly become dangerous to their well being, and the Juggalos are fighting back.

The Juggalos have banded together to put together the Juggalo March On Washington, a march organized to combat the FBI classifying the Juggalos as “a loosely organized hybrid gang.” Now, while it might not seem like much, or may even seem to be a badge of honor for them, that distinction carries a heavy set of consequences for the Juggalos that they are fighting to eliminate both in court and in the streets of D.C.

As one Twitter user Nate Smith points out, that label is earning some Juggalos jail time, causing others to lose their job and a whole host of consequences for essentially just being fans of a musical group. This is especially problematic in states like California that have “gang enhancement” laws that can add an additional 10 years onto sentences for relatively minor crimes and even lead to up to three years in jail for simply being classified as “participating in gang activities.”

What makes the march even more interesting is that it takes place on the same day and at the same place as a “pro-Trump” rally called the Mother of All Rallies on September 16th in Washington. The pro-Trump rally is set to start at 11 a.m. at the Washington Monument, and the Juggalo March is scheduled for noon at the Lincoln Memorial with paths that will cross as they march around the city.

Check out Nate’s tweets below for more details on the Juggalo’s cause and their reason for marching in the nation’s capital.