French electronic powerhouse duo Justice have released a new video for their song “Pleasure (Live)” this morning. You can watch it above.

Directed by Alexandre Courtès, the sexually explicit visual focuses on two people in the act, highlighting how their bodies and surroundings change as they continue to get hot and heavy. Drab, shadowy concrete becomes an interstellar sex oasis as the two characters continue to grind, grope and gasp one another.

Things turn from sex ed 101 to science fiction 2001 when the duo’s passion turns to pure light.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2016 Woman LP, and features vocals from Morgan Phalen of power pop/hard rock outfit Diamond Nights.

The new edit heard in the video was recorded live and contains samples from another Justice track, “Phantom Pt. 2.,” taken from their 2007 Ed Banger records debut, †.

Courtès has worked with Justice before, creating a similarly spaced out flesh world on their video for “On’n’on“.

He has previously directed videos for Air, Phoenix, Jamiroquai, Kylie Minogue and The White Stripes. Most recently, he directed the treatment for Cassius’ “Go Up” featuring Cat Power and Pharrell Williams.

In addition to being a director, Courtès is known for having designed Daft Punk’s iconic helmets.