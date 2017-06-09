Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Many people were confused earlier this week when out of nowhere, Justin Bieber posted up the first names of six different women without any added context to his Twitter account. Now, we know why. Last night, the Biebs unveiled a video for his collaboration with EDM titan David Guetta, “2U.” The sultry song gets a visual aid in the form of six different Victoria’s Secret supermodels. Care to venture what their names are?

Elsa

Jasmine

Sara

Romee

Stella

Martha — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

That’s right, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and Martha Hunt all appear in the video, where they’re shown taking part in regular photoshoot scenes, alternated with footage of lip-syncing to Bieber’s words. It’s certainly not a bad way to grab people’s attentions.

In a statement released in conjunction with the video, Guetta said about his superstar collaborator, “Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices. He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I’m very proud to finally share a record with him. I feel like ‘2U’ is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds.”

You can watch the video for “2U” above.