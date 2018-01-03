Getty Image

Yesterday, Justin Timberlake announced his fourth career solo album (if you count the two 20/20 Experience releases as one), Man Of The Woods, set for a February 2nd release. It was met with a wonderful assortment of memes, with everything from his blanketed ensemble to the teaser’s Bon Iver-aping lovingly roasted. It was all in good fun, burying the lead a bit that this is indeed a huge album from a huge star using the biggest television broadcast on the planet to help launch the thing.

Today, Timberlake has shared more details about the record, further emphasizing the grandeur of the whole thing. For one, there is an impressive slate of collaborators involved, including Pharrell’s The Neptunes, Chris Stapleton, Alicia Keys, and Timbaland. The album’s promotional materials cites all of these artists as influences on the record’s sound, noting that it takes its shape from American rock music and is inspired by his wife (Jessica Biel) and son.

Timberlake has also outlined a promotional plan, which will involve releasing a new single every week until the album is unveiled, starting on January 18th. First up, though, is “Filthy” this Friday, which is co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. For the album’s release, Timberlake will be teaming up with Target, who will offer up an exclusive vinyl version of the record.

Check out the album cover below, and tune in this Friday for our first new Timberlake number since he took the world by storm with the Trolls song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”