It’s finally here. After weeks and weeks of teasers, rumored drops and heavy anticipation, Katy Perry has finally unveiled her latest video for the song “Swish Swish,” from her new album Witness, and frankly, it’s everything you could possibly want and then some. Perry, who described the video as the “Most Absurd Game In History,” stars as the leading player of a basketball team called the Tigers, squaring up in a little 5-on-5 with another team named the Sheep, led by none other than The Mountain from Game Of Thrones, and coached by a blonde Terry Crews.

The cast of the video is completely stacked, filled by a literal who’s who of the modern pop culture landscape. Rich Eisen and Bill Walton serve as the play by play announcers. Molly Shannon is Perry’s coach while Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin from Stranger Things serves as her teammate. There’s also Rob Gronkowski, Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz, “Backpack Kid” Russell Horning, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, and some of the cast of Netflix’s GLOW to name a few.

Then, of course, there is also Nicki Minaj, who stars as herself, turning in a halftime performance that seems to give the Tigers the exact lift they need to hit the court and take it all.

You can watch the “Swish Swish” video above.