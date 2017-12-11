Megan Thompson

Kississippi, the project of musician/visual artist Zoe Reynolds, has spent a better part of the last three years polishing their craft in the confines of the Philadelphia DIY scene, releasing several demos and EPs, and leaving their continually growing fanbase clamoring for more. Lucky for them, the wait is nearly over, as Reynolds has announced that she officially signed to SideOneDummy Records for the release of her debut full-length album. To celebrate the announcement, a new Kississippi song “Cut Yr Teeth” was unleashed online, a track that Reynolds believes to be indicative of the sound and themes of the whole record.

“’Cut Yr Teeth’ is about recognizing the toxicity of a relationship, and letting go of it along with your trust for the other half,” she explains in a release. “I wrote this song (and most of the forthcoming record) about finding my voice after having it taken away time and time again by people I thought were more powerful than me. I know now that they were wrong, and that’s what this album is all about.” The track has come a long way from its original incarnation as an iPhone voice memo, and is definitely a promising sign of what’s to come with the rest of the album. Stream it below.

Kississippi’s as-yet-untitled debut LP will be out in Spring 2018 on SideOneDummy Records.