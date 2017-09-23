Getty Image

While some remain skeptical, it does appear that the rumors are true and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a baby on the way. The timing is perfect Kardashian/Jenner theatrics and PR genius as the 10th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to air this weekend, but according to People the news of Kylie’s pregnancy is hardly news to the family and those closest to them.

The magazine confirmed TMZ’s report and added a few more details, including the sex of the baby and when Kylie is due to give birth. According to People, Kylie and Travis’ baby girl is due in February, just one month after her sister Kim Kardashian and brother in-law Kanye West are set to welcome their third child into the world with the help of a surrogate. According to the report, Travis began telling friends as far back as July, and though the couple was “surprised” by the pregnancy, they’re excited. According to one of People’s sources, the 20-year is so happy. She wants to be a mom.”

The report also paints Travis as a doting father to be, saying “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”