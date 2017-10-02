Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

What was supposed to be a joyous celebration of country music turned into what can only be called a tragedy this weekend, when a mass shooting at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas claimed the lives of over 50 people and injured an additional 400. Police have identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, who, before he took his own life, is believed to have carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history all by himself last night.

Everybody from Barack Obama to LeBron James has reacted to the awful event and shared their condolences, and now country superstar Jason Aldean, who was performing during the attack before being rushed off stage, has offered a reaction, with an Instagram photo that reads “Pray For Las Vegas” and captioned with the following statement:

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Jake Owen, who performed right before Aldean, took to Twitter to thank the Las Vegas Police Department and offered a chilling account of the events in a pair of tweets, saying how he heard gun shots “ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases”:

“Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go… thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe.”

Beyond Aldean and Owen, there were plenty of other reactions from all over the music world:

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Waking up to this horrible news in Las Vegas is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who were tragically involved — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

The news about Vegas is devastating. Sending all our love to the people there right now ❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 2, 2017

The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown… Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Please pray for all of the victims of the tragic act of terror and cowardice in Las Vegas…. pray for their families and friends…. pic.twitter.com/2oCxabtBlP — Brantley Gilbert (@BrantleyGilbert) October 2, 2017

