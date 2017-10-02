Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
What was supposed to be a joyous celebration of country music turned into what can only be called a tragedy this weekend, when a mass shooting at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas claimed the lives of over 50 people and injured an additional 400. Police have identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, who, before he took his own life, is believed to have carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history all by himself last night.
Everybody from Barack Obama to LeBron James has reacted to the awful event and shared their condolences, and now country superstar Jason Aldean, who was performing during the attack before being rushed off stage, has offered a reaction, with an Instagram photo that reads “Pray For Las Vegas” and captioned with the following statement:
“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”
Jake Owen, who performed right before Aldean, took to Twitter to thank the Las Vegas Police Department and offered a chilling account of the events in a pair of tweets, saying how he heard gun shots “ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases”:
“Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go… thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe.”
Beyond Aldean and Owen, there were plenty of other reactions from all over the music world:
Updates on this chilling story of utterly senseless violence are available here.
