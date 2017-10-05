.@CarpoolKaraoke – this time next week. Streaming for free on our Facebook page: https://t.co/pCaw9HvcOD pic.twitter.com/pXpJFnNlQI — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) October 5, 2017

About a week before Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his own life in July, the band had filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke (the Apple Music series, not the The Late Late Show With James Corden segment it’s based on) with Ken Jeong. Following Bennington’s death, though, the question was if the episode would air as a tribute to Bennington, or if it would remain in the vault out of respect for him and his family.

Family was apparently the deciding factor, since Corden went on record as saying that he would leave the decision of whether or not to air the episode up to them. Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington was grateful for Corden’s courtesy, and today, she announced, along with the band, that “with all of our blessings,” the episode will air for free on the Linkin Park Facebook page at “this time next week,” so on October 12th at 11 a.m. ET, if they’re being exact.



Episode host Ken Jeong was one of many celebrities to pay tribute to Bennington after his death, tweeting, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.” The band is also hosting a one-night-only memorial concert in Bennington’s honor with some currently unannounced special guests later this month.