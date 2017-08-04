Grant Park is being evacuated due to weather. Please make your way to the nearest exit. https://t.co/U5S24qzchL pic.twitter.com/lhGRsJGBW5 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 4, 2017

While day one of Lollapalooza was not without its share of controversy, it all was washed away — quite literally — when the festival was forced to shut down early due to inclement weather. Within a matter of minutes the festival went from warning attendees that rain was on the way, saying “We are expecting storms within the next 20 minutes. Be prepared for light to moderate rain” on Twitter.

We are expecting storms within the next 20 minutes. Be prepared for light to moderate rain. — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 4, 2017

To telling them the show was over and it was time to go, just an hour later, tweeting “Tonight’s performances will not resume. Please make your way toward shelter, away from Grant Park.”