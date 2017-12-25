Getty Image

Lorde has decided to cancel a planned show in Tel Aviv following pressure by activists and the “BDS” movement — short for boycott, divestment, and sanctions — who have called on artists to boycott performing in the country in the past. She announced the cancellation through a statement sent via her booking agency, apologizing to the fans and hoping to return to Israel one day in the future according to Variety:

hey guys, so about this [Israel] show – i’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show. i pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit i didn’t make the right call on this one. tel aviv, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i’m truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance. L x

Here is @Lorde's statement on the cancellation of her Tel Aviv show, via Israeli PR for the concert. pic.twitter.com/Ph0uGHRjCV — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) December 24, 2017

The cancellation is one of a few to cancel due to these pressures, including Lauryn Hill and Elvis Costello, but the attempts have also seen stiff rebuttals from artists like Radiohead and Nick Cave. Nadia Abu-Shanab and Justine Sachs wrote a guest column at The Spinoff on December 20th, urging Lorde to cancel and laying out the reasons why they believed it was the right thing to do in light of Israel’s political decisions in the area: