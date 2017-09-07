Manchester Orchestra Grapples With The Pain Of The Past In Gorgeous Video For ‘The Grocery’

09.07.17 1 hour ago

In Steven Hyden’s recent profile of Manchester Orchestra, songwriter Andy Hull proclaims “We want to make sure that our new record is better than [anyone’s] new record.” Now that A Black Mile To The Surface is in the world and proving that statement right, the Atlanta-based rock band is turning the same kind of attention to their music videos.

In the new clip for standout track “The Grocery,” the past comes to life through old pictures in a broken down house. Fires burn, smoke rises, and generations of memories drift more towards haunting than nostalgia. Directed by Johnny Chew, the clip proves to be as technically sharp as it is conceptually ambitious, going full Harry Potter when the pictures are animated.

In a press release, Chew had this to say about the video:

“I based the idea for the video on the concept of a family’s pain and struggles being passed down through generations. Every family has a weird history they try to ignore or overcome. Rather than focusing on a concrete narrative, I wanted a more loose, visceral experience as if we have just stumbled across these family heirlooms and are trying to make sense of them ourselves, with only hints and suggestions to what was truly going on.”

Check out Manchester Orchestra’s video for “The Grocery” above. The band was recently our own Celebration Rock podcast, and A Black Mile To The Surface is out now on Loma Vista.

Around The Web

TAGSA Black Mile To The Surfacemanchester orchestra

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 hour ago
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP