Little Known Facts About George Michael

Mariah Carey Paid Tribute To George Michael With A Heartfelt Rendition Of ‘One More Try’

04.02.17 9 mins ago

Mariah Carey paid tribute to a fellow music legend on Friday night during her performance at the Dubai Jazz Festival.

The memory of George Michael was honored by Mariah with a heartfelt rendition of “One More Try.” The song was a #1 hit for Michael in 1988 from the previous year’s solo smash Faith and Mariah would later cover the song for her 2014 full-length Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

“I always loved it, I always loved him. He was a really great person,” said Mariah when introducing the song. “So we’ll make it through this.”

The feeling of love was apparently mutual and why wouldn’t it be? Michael tweeted a message of appreciation after Mariah recorded “One More Try.” He gave thanks and said it was an honor to have “one of the best voices in the world singing my song.” (Fred Durst probably didn’t get a message like that.)

“@MariahCarey thank u for recording One more try” wrote the UK pop colossus in under 140 characters.

Mariah would respond with love back, noting “You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life”

This seems as good of a reminder as any for everyone to cherish their pop heroes while they’re still around.

(Via Idolator)

Around The Web

TAGSDubai Jazz FestivalGEORGE MICHAELMARIAH CAREY
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP