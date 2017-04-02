Mariah Carey paid tribute to a fellow music legend on Friday night during her performance at the Dubai Jazz Festival.

The memory of George Michael was honored by Mariah with a heartfelt rendition of “One More Try.” The song was a #1 hit for Michael in 1988 from the previous year’s solo smash Faith and Mariah would later cover the song for her 2014 full-length Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

“I always loved it, I always loved him. He was a really great person,” said Mariah when introducing the song. “So we’ll make it through this.”

The feeling of love was apparently mutual and why wouldn’t it be? Michael tweeted a message of appreciation after Mariah recorded “One More Try.” He gave thanks and said it was an honor to have “one of the best voices in the world singing my song.” (Fred Durst probably didn’t get a message like that.)

“@MariahCarey thank u for recording One more try” wrote the UK pop colossus in under 140 characters.

@MariahCarey thank u for recording One more try. Such an honour 2 have one of the best voices in the world singing my song. — George Michael (@GeorgeMichael) June 23, 2014

Mariah would respond with love back, noting “You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life”

.@GeorgeMichael I'm so honored u like my rendition of "One More Try." You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life♥♥ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 25, 2014

This seems as good of a reminder as any for everyone to cherish their pop heroes while they’re still around.

