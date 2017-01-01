It looks like Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance was doomed to be an trainwreck from the very beginning. The living legend was scheduled to perform at ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as the very last act of the night. Mimi was reportedly so afraid that she would arrive late for the show that organizers booked her a pricey apartment at a top Times Square hotel for hair and makeup in order to make sure everything went smoothly.
According to a source in the New York Post, Carey’s people had no clue how show organizers planned the event, even going as far as asking, “What time exactly does the ball drop?” so they can make sure Mariah was punctual.
So hard to predict what time the ball will drop.
The way some people bitch and wine, it’s like their balls will never drop.
Right? Why do they keep changing when midnight happens? So unnecessary.
Maybe she could perform at the inauguration.
This continues to be the dumbest story. What they’re asking is what time she needs to perform until. The ball drops at midnight, but the host needs to come out and do their bullshit. Given that a celebration I watched last night nearly got fucked up because an act overran, it’s not that dumb a question.