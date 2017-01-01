theTRUTH: Can You Shatter Glass With Your Voice?

Mariah Carey’s Team Reportedly Didn’t Know What Time The New Year’s Eve Ball Was Dropping

01.01.17 11 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

It looks like Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance was doomed to be an trainwreck from the very beginning. The living legend was scheduled to perform at ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as the very last act of the night. Mimi was reportedly so afraid that she would arrive late for the show that organizers booked her a pricey apartment at a top Times Square hotel for hair and makeup in order to make sure everything went smoothly.

According to a source in the New York Post, Carey’s people had no clue how show organizers planned the event, even going as far as asking, “What time exactly does the ball drop?” so they can make sure Mariah was punctual.

TAGSMARIAH CAREYNEW YEAR'S EVE

