One of the longest-running beefs in the alternative rock world has apparently been put to rest. Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor have a long history together, going all the way back to the ’90s when Reznor produced his debut album Portrait of an American Family. At some point however the relationship went sour, and the pair have spent the last decade and more taking subtle shots at one another from time-to-time in the press.

Recently, Manson logged an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF where he was asked about the state of his relationship with Reznor, and surprisingly, it sounds like they’re all good. “I talked to him recently,” he revealed. “I really liked all the things he did on Twin Peaks…I’m not on bad terms with Trent at all.” He then explained in broad strokes the reason for their prolonged animosity. “A lot of it was really anger and drug-related and just confusion…mostly record labels f*cking with us.”

Apparently, it was the Jimmy Iovine/Dr. Dre documentary The Defiant Ones that drew them back together. “I talked to him because he’s the one who sent me the link to it, and he said that he really liked the part that included us.” He added, “I won’t deny in any way the he discovered and found what he wanted…he’s the one who found me, signed me. I think he understood me a lot better than Jimmy.”

In other Manson-related news, the goth-rock icon has announced the new dates for shows that had to be re-scheduled after a piece of his set collapsed on top of him during a performance a few weeks back. You can check out the full listing below.