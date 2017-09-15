Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing Marilyn Manson knows how to do better than almost anyone else, it’s how to bring the shock factor. His latest video “We Know Where You F*cking Live” is no exception. The clip opens with a shot of four, seemingly normal looking nuns walking down a suburban street. A few moments in, and it’s revealed that all is not as it seems. The nuns rip off their outer attire to reveal skimpy leather garments and some serious firepower underneath. Assault rifles, rocket launchers, the works.

Together they march through the neighborhood before encountering Manson himself. It seems like it’s about to be a standoff, but then they turn a join him in an assault on a seemingly innocuous normal family hiding in a seemingly innocuous, normal American household. You can catch the video above to see how things shake out, but I promise you, it gets pretty intense.

Manson is currently gearing up to release his next solo album Heaven Upside Down, and has been lately hitting the promo circuit, telling stories that only could happen to him, like the time he encountered Justin Bieber who said that he made the shock rocker “relevant again,” by wearing a t-shirt with his face on it. Obviously, Manson didn’t take to kindly to that claim.

“He was a real piece of s**t in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson told Consequence Of Sound. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, OK? [laughs] Alright? So stand down, son.”