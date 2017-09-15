Marilyn Manson Leads A Squadron Of Trigger-Happy Nuns In His ‘We Know Where You F*cking Live’ Video

#Marilyn Manson
Deputy Music Editor
09.15.17

If there’s one thing Marilyn Manson knows how to do better than almost anyone else, it’s how to bring the shock factor. His latest video “We Know Where You F*cking Live” is no exception. The clip opens with a shot of four, seemingly normal looking nuns walking down a suburban street. A few moments in, and it’s revealed that all is not as it seems. The nuns rip off their outer attire to reveal skimpy leather garments and some serious firepower underneath. Assault rifles, rocket launchers, the works.

Together they march through the neighborhood before encountering Manson himself. It seems like it’s about to be a standoff, but then they turn a join him in an assault on a seemingly innocuous normal family hiding in a seemingly innocuous, normal American household. You can catch the video above to see how things shake out, but I promise you, it gets pretty intense.

Manson is currently gearing up to release his next solo album Heaven Upside Down, and has been lately hitting the promo circuit, telling stories that only could happen to him, like the time he encountered Justin Bieber who said that he made the shock rocker “relevant again,” by wearing a t-shirt with his face on it. Obviously, Manson didn’t take to kindly to that claim.

“He was a real piece of s**t in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson told Consequence Of Sound. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, OK? [laughs] Alright? So stand down, son.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marilyn Manson
TAGSHeaven Upside Downmarilyn mansonWe Know Where You Fucking Live

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 hour ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP