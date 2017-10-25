Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On November 9, San Francisco’s AT&T Park will host Band Together Bay Area, a benefit show for those who were affected by the massive wildfires that displaced thousands and killed over 40. Among the performers are Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, and G-Eazy, with more artists still to be announced. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Tipping Point Community, a non-profit with a relief fund support “low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis.” The concert is being co-sponsored by founding partners like Google, LiveNation and Salesforce, with additional support from community organizations around the Bay Area.

In a video announcing the concert, the whole band expressed their sadness surrounding the events, and frontman James Hetfield stated that “Metallica is doing all we can to help the victims, the first responders and all those who have been affected by the North Bay fires.” Kirk Hammett added, “Experiencing all the devastation and all the carnage, we owe a lot to those first responders.” Check out the video posted to Metallica’s YouTube page above, and tune in a couple weeks to watch them put their money where their mouth is.

Tickets for Band Together Bay Area will be on sale 10/27 at 10 AM PST via Ticketmaster. The organization has also launched a website dedicated to relief efforts.