Netflix

The fourth season of what is probably Netflix’s biggest horse-related animated show, BoJack Horseman, is coming really soon, and so too is the BoJack Horseman (Music From the Netflix Original Series) soundtrack album, on September 8 via Lakeshore. The tracklist is mainly populated by compositions from show composer Jesse Novak, but there are some other fun nuggets in there as well, like a faithful cover of America’s 1971 single “A Horse With No Name,” performed by newly engaged rock power couple Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Carney said of his contributions, which also include “BoJack’s Theme”:

“BoJack Horseman is such a unique and trail-blazing show that I am proud to be associated with as an artist and love to watch as fan of television. It was life-long dream of mine to write a theme song for an animated horse who drinks too much and is constantly struggling with depression.”

Check out the tracklist below, which also includes songs from Grouplove, Nina Simone, and Oberhofer.

1. Patrick Carney — “BoJack’s Theme” (Feat. Ralph Carney)

2. Jesse Novak — “Horsin’ Around”

3. Patrick Carney — “A Horse With No Name” (Feat. Michelle Branch)

4. Jesse Novak — “Mr. Peanutbutter’s House Theme”

5. Jane Krakowski / Colman Domingo — “I Will Always Think of You”

6. Jesse Novak — “Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus” (Feat. Daniele Gaither and Manus Dunbar)

7. Jesse Novak — “Kyle and the Kids” (Feat. Carrick Moore Gerety)

8. Nina Simone — “Stars (Live at Montreux)”

9. Grouplove — “Back in the ’90s”

10. Patrick Carney — “BoJack’s Theme (Full Length)” (Feat. Ralph Carney)

11. Jesse Novak — “Seaport”

12. Jesse Novak — “Hallway”

13. Jesse Novak — “Kelsey Apology”

14. Jesse Novak — “Chasing Kelsey”

15. Jesse Novak — “Seahorse Birth”

16. Jesse Novak — “Post Birth”

17. Jesse Novak — “Baby Seahorse and Convenience Store”

18. Jesse Novak — “Shark Chase”

19. Jesse Novak — “Darkness and Tunnel”

20. Jesse Novak — “Fan Section”

21. Jesse Novak — “Factory”

22. Jesse Novak — “Flying”

23. Jesse Novak — “Seahorse Reunion”

24. Jesse Novak — “Final Kelsey Pursuit”

25. Oberhofer — “Sea of Dreams”