Morrissey is one of the most outspoken musicians performing today, and yet, until now, he’s been totally ignoring the most effective soapbox of the internet age: Twitter. There was a verified Morrissey Twitter account in 2014 that he called “bogus,” and when The Smiths got a Twitter account last year, Morrissey said, “Follow it at your peril.” Now, though, it looks like Morrissey has an honest to goodness Twitter account that is his own and that he supports, using the handle @officialmoz.

The singer posted his first tweet this afternoon, and the missive from his bedroom is pretty tame, reading simply, “Spent the day in bed…”

Spent the day in bed… — Morrissey (@officialmoz) September 18, 2017

There’s more to the seemingly boring tweet than meets the eye: A new Morrissey song called “Spent The Day In Bed” is scheduled to premiere tomorrow on BBC Radio 6. The first single from the upcoming album Low In High School reportedly includes the lyrics, “Stop… Watching the news, because the news contrives to frighten you,” and a final refrain of, “No bus, no boss, no rain, no train.”

Who knows if Morrissey plans to use Twitter to its full potential or if it’ll be nothing more than a promotional tool for whatever he happens to be working on. The latter seems more likely, which is a bummer because Morrissey could be a Twitter legend with all of his hot takes, like calling the TSA worse than ISIS and expressing joy when a bullfighter was gored by a bull.

