Morrissey Joins Twitter And Tells The World He ‘Spent The Day In Bed’

#Morrissey #Twitter
09.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Morrissey is one of the most outspoken musicians performing today, and yet, until now, he’s been totally ignoring the most effective soapbox of the internet age: Twitter. There was a verified Morrissey Twitter account in 2014 that he called “bogus,” and when The Smiths got a Twitter account last year, Morrissey said, “Follow it at your peril.” Now, though, it looks like Morrissey has an honest to goodness Twitter account that is his own and that he supports, using the handle @officialmoz.

The singer posted his first tweet this afternoon, and the missive from his bedroom is pretty tame, reading simply, “Spent the day in bed…”

There’s more to the seemingly boring tweet than meets the eye: A new Morrissey song called “Spent The Day In Bed” is scheduled to premiere tomorrow on BBC Radio 6. The first single from the upcoming album Low In High School reportedly includes the lyrics, “Stop… Watching the news, because the news contrives to frighten you,” and a final refrain of, “No bus, no boss, no rain, no train.”

Who knows if Morrissey plans to use Twitter to its full potential or if it’ll be nothing more than a promotional tool for whatever he happens to be working on. The latter seems more likely, which is a bummer because Morrissey could be a Twitter legend with all of his hot takes, like calling the TSA worse than ISIS and expressing joy when a bullfighter was gored by a bull.

Revisit our ranking of Morrissey’s solo songs here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Morrissey#Twitter
TAGSmorrisseyTwitter

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP