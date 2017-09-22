Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer/songwriter Moses Sumney’s debut album Aromanticism is available as of today, and to commemorate the occasion, he’s delivered a starkly violent visual for his song ‘Lonely World.’

Aromanticism is Moses Sumney’s first album after a long buildup; he independently honed his artistry for years before linking up with Jagjaguwar to complete his first full length album. The wait has paid off; Aromanticism is popular subscription record club Vinyl Me, Please’s Album Of The Month for October, and comes with special edition black-and-white records, and exclusive art from Australian artist Jonathan Zawada.

Aromanticism takes its title from the idea of non-romance — valuing friendship over romantic partnerships — and blends genres like folk, jazz, R&B, and classical music to express Sumney’s theory that isolation can be comforting and that there might be value in loneliness.

Shot in black-and-white and directed by Allie Avital, the video for “Lonely World” finds Sumney wandering alone on a deserted stretch of beach, happening upon a dying mermaid, and (spoiler alert) seemingly meeting his mortal end at her hands after a struggle for dominance and freedom.

The video carries over themes from Aromanticism; the loneliness, the willingness to suffer for the possibility of companionship and comfort, and the ultimate need to escape from the confines of loveless relationships born of convenience.

Aromanticism is available now at Moses Sumney’s official website.