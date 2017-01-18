The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2017

Italians Do It Better

The start of a new year is always highly-anticipated in the music industry. It’s the chance to cap off all those year end list rankings and start over, looking ahead to the new artists who will emerge, the old favorites who might return, and those in the middle who could break out in a new way. The new year is full of hope and full of possibility, but of course it’s not a totally blank slate. Usually, we have some idea of what albums are on the horizon, or we’ve counted down the months and years enough to know that a reasonable amount of time has passed, and a new album could easily be in the cards.

January is also notoriously a time of waiting, few albums come out this early in the year as everyone recovers from the holidays and refocuses on work.

So, while we wait for the full uptick of new releases to actually kick into gear, here are the records we’re most looking forward to in 2017. These albums might change the game, break artists in a new way, or add to an already-legendary artist’s discography. Here’s hoping your favorites appear on the horizon this year.

Japandroids, Near To The Wild Heart Of Life



Getty Image

These guys have been easy favorites for rock band of the year for so many years in a row, I think I lost count. They’re returning to give us more earth-shattering, stadium-soaring, heart-on-your-sleeve rock at the end of this month with Near To The Wild Heart Of Life. Get excited. For a taste of what’s to come, check out

Release date: January 27. Pre-order here.

Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions



Getty Image

It’s hard to dispute the impact Lil Boat had on 2016. Love him or hate him (I love him), Yachty is here to stay. His debut album will either win over the haters, or push them farther away. Although, I will say that naming it Teenage Emotions is a strong middle finger to those who are already picking apart his non-traditional background. But there’s nothing that makes a rap album better than an artist with a middle finger mentality — just ask Kanye West.

Release date: TBA

Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound



Getty Image

Another no-brainer from one of the best rock groups working. Dylan Baldi is one of the foremost young songwriters in the genre, and since 2012’s Attack On Memory Cloud Nothings have consistently released challenging post-punk that pushes rock forward instead of looking backwards. We need more bands like that in this field.

Release date: January 27. Pre-order here.

Taylor Swift, TBA



Getty Image

Can you believe 1989 came out all the way back in 2014? Those songs still hang pretty omnipresent in the current pop world. So does Taylor Swift herself, as criticism and analysis of her every move continues to keep the rumor mills popping. Regardless of how you feel about her squad, or her Instagram, or her ex-boyfriends, Taylor Swift remains one of the most brilliant songwriters currently working. She is a g*ddamn powerhouse. For that reason alone, a new album from her will always be one of the most anticipated of the year.

Release date: TBA but probably fall, she always releases in fall.

Sorority Noise, You’re Not As _____ As You Think



Pat Nolan

A band of all dudes named Sorority Noise! Don’t let it fool you, they’re actually pretty great, as their sophomore album, 2015’s Joy, Departed revealed, the band have managed to transcend some of the worst impulses of emo while getting toward the introspective, jagged heart of what makes the genre great. Anyway, they just announced that their third full-length You’re Not As _____ As You Think will be out mid-March, and it is a record I’m very much looking forward to hearing.

Release date: March 7.