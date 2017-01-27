Getty Image

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame already shared its list of inductees earlier this year, but now they’ve provided a few more details about the actual ceremony and which thematically appropriate musicians will be doing the inducting. Today it was announced that Neil Young will usher in his fellow outspoken rockers Pearl Jam — though not all of them, as this angry former member can attest. Jackson Browne will lead the way for Joan Baez and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will bring up Yes.

Other inductees to the Rock Hall this year include Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Tupac Shakur, only the sixth rapper to honored by the institution. Nile Rodgers of Chic will receive a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, even though his band Chic has been nominated and passed over an astounding 11 times.

Of course, Chic shouldn’t feel too bad about being left out of the reason people go to Cleveland. The disco hitmakers are in pretty great company alongside Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson and Hüsker Dü.

If you feel stronger about seeing Pearl Jam and Tupac get in than you do about Chic’s feelings, tickets and other information on the induction ceremony are available here.